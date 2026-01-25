What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in DeKalb County in the week of Jan. 12?

A single-family home in Sycamore that sold for $815,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 38 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $226,770, or $219 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property sold earlier.

1. $815,000, single-family home at 15057 Whipple Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 15057 Whipple Road in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $815,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 2,948 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $276. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 29, 2025.

2. $385,000, single-family home at 225 Rogers Way

A 1,300-square-foot single-family residence at 225 Rogers Way in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000, $296 per square foot. The house was built in 2007. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.

3. $370,000, single-family home at 2182 Waterbury Lane E

A 1,675-square-foot single-family residence at 2182 Waterbury Lane E in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $370,000, $221 per square foot. The home was built in 2014. The house features one bedroom and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 29, 2025.

4. $361,000, single-family home at 1360 Florence Drive

The single-family residence at 1360 Florence Drive in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $361,000. The home was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,781 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. The house features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on Dec. 18, 2025.

5. $360,000, single-family home at 175 Wendy Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 175 Wendy Street in Sycamore. The price was $360,000. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 1,828 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $197. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Dec. 29, 2025.

6. $345,000, single-family home at 220 West Ashton Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 220 West Ashton Drive in Maple Park has been finalized. The price was $345,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,626 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $212. The home features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 18, 2025.

7. $343,000, single-family home at 1866 Brickville Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1866 Brickville Road in Sycamore. The price was $343,000. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 1,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $191. The house features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 18, 2025.

8. $288,500, single-family home at 151 Vista Terrace

A 1,276-square-foot single-family residence at 151 Vista Terrace in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $288,500, $226 per square foot. The house was built in 1956. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 29, 2025.

9. $270,000, single-family home at 660 South Avenue

A 1,188-square-foot single-family residence at 660 South Avenue in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $270,000, $227 per square foot. The house was built in 1945. The home features one bedroom and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.

10. $263,000, single-family home at 67 East Robinson Avenue

The single-family residence at 67 East Robinson Avenue in Cortland has new owners. The price was $263,000. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 1,104 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $238. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 19, 2025.