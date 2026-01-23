Single-family home built in 1920 sells in Montgomery for $375,000

The single-family home located at 157 Sherman Avenue in Montgomery was sold on Jan. 13, for $375,000, or $145 per square foot.

The home, built in 1920, has an interior space of 2,592 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the home features four parking spots. The property sits on a 1.1-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Montgomery have also recently been purchased:

· At 152 Hartway Drive, in February 2025, a 1,190-square-foot single-family house was sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $282. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 2,450-square-foot single-family residence at 1342 Oak Ridge Lane, sold in November 2025, for $440,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 2,412-square-foot single-family house at 205 Maple Ridge Lane sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $176.