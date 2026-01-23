Sale closed in South Barrington: $1.5 million for a four-bedroom house

A single-family house located at 1 Terra Vita Drive in South Barrington changed ownership on Jan. 6.

The 4,829-square-foot home, built in 2001, was sold for $1.5 million, or $311 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house features an attached garage for three cars. The property sits on a 1.4-acre lot.

Other homes in South Barrington have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 20 Terra Vita Court, in October 2025, a 4,618-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.4 million, a price per square foot of $303. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In January 2025, an 8,298-square-foot single-family home at 21 Polo Drive sold for $1.7 million, a price per square foot of $205. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 4,134-square-foot single-family house at 10 Blanchard Circle, sold in June 2025, for $1.23 million, a price per square foot of $296. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.