Sale closed in Crystal Lake: $360,000 for a single-family home

A 1,546-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1977, has changed hands.

The home at 3807 McCabe Avenue in Crystal Lake was sold on Jan. 8 for $360,000, or $233 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house features an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been sold:

· At 1819 Il Route 176, in September 2025, a 1,252-square-foot single-family house was sold for $225,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 3618 Burton Trail, sold in November 2025, for $255,500.

· In January 2025, a 1,225-square-foot single-family house at 3622 Burton Trail sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $245.