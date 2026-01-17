Elgin: Single-family home sells for $397,000

The single-family house located at 528 East Chicago Street in Elgin was sold on Jan. 8, for $397,000, or $135 per square foot.

The house, built in 1875, has an interior space of 2,942 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additionally, the home includes access to a detached two-car garage. The property sits on an 8,844-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Elgin have recently been sold nearby:

· In October 2025, a 3,020-square-foot single-family home at 600 East Chicago Street sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $139. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,832-square-foot single-family residence at 67 North Liberty Street, sold in February 2025, for $315,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 472 East Division Street, in September 2025, a 1,760-square-foot single-family home was sold for $236,500, a price per square foot of $134. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.