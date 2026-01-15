Addison: Single-family home sells for $505,000

A single-family residence located at 1312 North Saddle Row in Addison has a new owner since Dec. 29, 2025.

The 2,368-square-foot home, built in 1983, was sold for $505,000, or $213 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,803 square feet.

Other homes in Addison that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 2,580-square-foot single-family residence at 1205 North Scarlet Court, sold in October 2025, for $480,000, a price per square foot of $186.

· At 1311 North Foxdale Drive, in March 2025, a 2,765-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $188.

· In October 2025, a 2,580-square-foot single-family residence at 1285 North Foxdale Drive sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $126.