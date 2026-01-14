Single-family home sells for $785,000 in Sugar Grove

The single-family home located at 111 Goldenrod Drive in Sugar Grove was sold on Jan. 2, for $785,000, or $249 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 3,153 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to three parking spots.

Other homes in Sugar Grove that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 2,496-square-foot single-family house at 1442 Cornell Circle, sold in July 2025, for $455,000, a price per square foot of $182.

· In May 2025, a 3,024-square-foot single-family residence at 1298 Airs Avenue, sold for $514,000, a price per square foot of $170.

· At 99 Atkinson Drive, in June 2025, a 2,476-square-foot single-family house was sold for $495,000, a price per square foot of $200.