Four-bedroom home in Lake In The Hills goes for $535,000

The single-family house located at 1133 Heavens Gate in Lake In The Hills was sold on Dec. 30, 2025, for $535,000, or $195 per square foot.

The home, built in 1994, has an interior space of 2,740 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,450 square feet.

Other homes in Lake In The Hills have recently changed hands nearby:

· In August 2025, a 2,383-square-foot single-family home at 1101 Heavens Gate, sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 506 Barton Creek Drive, in April 2025, a 2,212-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $278. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,425-square-foot single-family residence at 1103 Heavens Gate, sold in August 2025, for $495,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.