Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Will County, reported Dec. 29-Jan. 4

A single-family home in Homer Glen that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County in the past week.

In total, 149 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $378,584. The average price per square foot was $199.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 29 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.1 million, single-family home at 16109 Green Lair Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 16109 Green Lair Drive in Homer Glen has been finalized. The price was $1,099,900. The home living area totals 3,489 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $315. The deal was closed on Dec. 19, 2025.

2. $1 million, single-family home at 4811 Sebastian Court

The single-family residence at 4811 Sebastian Court in Naperville has new owners. The price was $1,000,000. The home was built in 1998 and has a living area of 4,678 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The transaction was completed on Dec. 19, 2025.

3. $880,000, five-bedroom home at 24820 West Easy Street

A 3,790-square-foot single-family house at 24820 West Easy Street in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $880,000, $232 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 16, 2025.

4. $829,808, single-family home at 13620 West Carriage Lane

A 3,220-square-foot single-family residence at 13620 West Carriage Lane in Manhattan has been sold. The total purchase price was $829,808, $258 per square foot. The home was built in 1977. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 16, 2025.

5. $775,000, single-family home at 143 Walnut Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 143 Walnut Street in Frankfort. The price was $775,000. The house was built in 1995 and the living area totals 2,076 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $373. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 17, 2025.

6. $769,000, four-bedroom home at 2643 Lupine Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2643 Lupine Circle in Naperville. The price was $769,000. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 3,040 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $253. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 19, 2025.

7. $765,000, single-family home at 3031 Brossman Street

A 2,718-square-foot single-family home at 3031 Brossman Street in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $765,000, $281 per square foot. The home was built in 1991. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 18, 2025.

8. $745,000, single-family home at 1834 Marne Road

The single-family residence at 1834 Marne Road in Bolingbrook has new owners. The price was $745,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 3,065 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $243. The deal was finalized on Dec. 17, 2025.

9. $720,000, single-family home at 3816 Rosada Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 3816 Rosada Drive in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $720,000. The home was built in 1996 and has a living area of 3,007 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $239. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 19, 2025.

10. $700,000, four-bedroom home at 22516 Port Weller Court

A 3,207-square-foot single-family residence at 22516 Port Weller Court in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $700,000, $218 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 16, 2025.