Single-family home in Villa Park sells for $410,000

The single-family residence located at 247 North Ardmore Avenue in Villa Park was sold on Dec. 17, 2025, for $410,000, or $363 per square foot.

The home, built in 1953, has an interior space of 1,128 square feet. Additionally, the home has access to a detached garage. The property’s lot measures 7,841 square feet.

Other homes in Villa Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 246 North Cornell Avenue, in January 2025, a 1,136-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $242. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,193-square-foot single-family residence at 121 North Ardmore Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $318,000, a price per square foot of $267. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 1,155-square-foot single-family residence at 108 North Ardmore Avenue, sold for $367,000, a price per square foot of $318.