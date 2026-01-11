How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kane County, reported Dec. 29-Jan. 4?

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $1.18 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County in the past week.
The county saw a total of 62 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $373,871. The average price per square foot was $220.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 29 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $1.18 million, four-bedroom home at 3203 Greenwood Lane
A 3,959-square-foot single-family home at 3203 Greenwood Lane in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,175,000, $297 per square foot. The home was built in 1994. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 23, 2025.
2. $1 million, single-family home at 1605 South Street
A 3,347-square-foot single-family house at 1605 South Street in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,000,000, $299 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 19, 2025.
3. $905,000, single-family home at 12N901 Coombs Road
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 12N901 Coombs Road in Elgin. The price was $905,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 2,989 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $303. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 19, 2025.
4. $700,000, four-bedroom home at 3753 Queen Anne Court
The sale of the single-family house at 3753 Queen Anne Court in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $700,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 2,850 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $246. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 22, 2025.
5. $595,000, four-bedroom home at 1232 South Batavia Avenue
The single-family home at 1232 South Batavia Avenue in Batavia has new owners. The price was $595,000. The home was built in 1921 and has a living area of 2,152 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $276. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 19, 2025.
6. $575,000, single-family home at 36W225 Hickory Hollow Drive
The single-family residence at 36W225 Hickory Hollow Drive in Dundee has new owners. The price was $575,000. The home was built in 1987 and has a living area of 2,741 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $210. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 22, 2025.
7. $502,000, four-bedroom home at 215 Sunbury Drive
The sale of the single-family residence at 215 Sunbury Drive in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $502,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,401 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $209. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 23, 2025.
8. $500,000, single-family home at 1235 Herrington Place
A 1,728-square-foot single-family home at 1235 Herrington Place in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $500,000, $289 per square foot. The home was built in 1988. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 19, 2025.
9. $485,000, four-bedroom home at 1104 Thatcher Trail
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1104 Thatcher Trail in West Dundee. The price was $485,000. The house was built in 1993 and the living area totals 2,683 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $181. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 19, 2025.
10. $475,000, single-family home at 8 Mossfield Court
A 2,378-square-foot single-family home at 8 Mossfield Court in Sugar Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $475,000, $200 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The deal was finalized on Dec. 22, 2025.