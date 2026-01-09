Single-family home sells for $750,000 in West Dundee

A 3,278-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2008, has changed hands.

The home at 14N980 Sleepy Hollow Road in West Dundee was sold on Dec. 29, 2025 for $750,000, or $229 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 0.9 acres.

Other homes in West Dundee have recently been sold nearby:

· At 708 Pimlico Parkway, in April 2025, a 1,951-square-foot single-family home was sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,338-square-foot single-family house at 720 Pimlico Parkway, sold for $601,000, a price per square foot of $257.

· A 2,352-square-foot single-family home at 215 Hilltop Lane, sold in October 2025, for $529,000, a price per square foot of $225. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.