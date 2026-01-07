Four-bedroom home sells in North Aurora for $620,000

The single-family residence located at 631 Bennett Drive in North Aurora was sold on Dec. 24, 2025, for $620,000, or $201 per square foot.

The home has an interior space of 3,087 square feet. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home offers a parking space for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 14,394 square feet.

These nearby homes in North Aurora have also recently been purchased:

· In November 2025, a 3,135-square-foot single-family house at 427 Glover Drive, sold for $568,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,962-square-foot single-family home at 2095 Sandell Lane, sold in October 2025, for $678,000, a price per square foot of $229. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2736 Moutray Lane, in September 2025, a 3,873-square-foot single-family home was sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $158. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.