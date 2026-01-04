Single-family home in Lockport sells for $535,000

The single-family residence located at 16407 West Ash Lane in Lockport was sold on Dec. 17, 2025, for $535,000, or $189 per square foot.

The home, built in 2005, has an interior space of 2,836 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

These nearby homes in Lockport have also recently been sold:

· In January 2025, a 2,173-square-foot single-family house at 16444 West Lakeside Drive, sold for $465,000, a price per square foot of $214.

· At 16303 West Lakeside Drive, in March 2025, a 2,937-square-foot single-family home was sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $184.

· A 2,836-square-foot single-family home at 16522 West Ash Lane, sold in May 2025, for $506,000, a price per square foot of $178.