Single-family home sells in Frankfort for $775,000

The single-family house located at 143 Walnut Street in Frankfort was sold on Dec. 17, 2025, for $775,000, or $373 per square foot.

The home, built in 1995, has an interior space of 2,076 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home features a detached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Frankfort that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In March 2025, a 1,907-square-foot single-family residence at 16 Walnut Street, sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $325. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 117 Linden Drive, in October 2025, a 1,232-square-foot single-family home was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $317. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,871-square-foot single-family residence at 130 Evergreen Drive, sold in November 2025, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $294. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.