Single-family home in Frankfort goes for $700,000

A 3,207-square-foot single-family house, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The home at 22516 Port Weller Court in Frankfort was sold on Dec. 16 for $700,000, or $218 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached three-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Frankfort that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 4,142-square-foot single-family residence at 22442 Hinspeter Drive, sold in January, for $680,000, a price per square foot of $164. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May, a 3,382-square-foot single-family home at 11419 Merritton Court, sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $174. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 22454 Hinspeter Drive, in October, a 3,636-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $905,000, a price per square foot of $249. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.