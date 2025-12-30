Single-family home sells for $443,000 in West Chicago

The single-family residence located at 29W214 Lee Road in West Chicago was sold on Dec. 8, for $443,000, or $290 per square foot.

The home, built in 1975, has an interior space of 1,529 square feet. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with steam heating. Additionally, the home includes access to three parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in West Chicago have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,428-square-foot single-family residence at 810 High Ridge Drive, sold in August, for $609,000, a price per square foot of $251.

· In January, a 2,450-square-foot single-family residence at 841 Meadow Ridge Drive, sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $229.

· At 1020 Cherrywood Lane, in March, a 2,419-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $248. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.