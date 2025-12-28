Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Will County, reported Dec. 15 to 21

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $1.73 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.

In total, 139 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $380,496, or $198 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 15 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $1.73 million, single-family home at 1207 Bonnema Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1207 Bonnema Court in Naperville. The price was $1.73 million. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 6,119 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $283. The home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $1.15 million, single-family home at 3804 Horizon Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 3804 Horizon Court in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $1,150,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 4,099 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $281. The transaction was completed on Dec. 2.

3. $950,000, single-family home at 19909 Foxborough Drive

A 3,805-square-foot single-family house at 19909 Foxborough Drive in Mokena has been sold. The total purchase price was $950,000, $250 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 1.

4. $950,000, four-bedroom home at 337 Sherlock Street

A 3,908-square-foot single-family residence at 337 Sherlock Street in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $950,000, $243 per square foot. The home was built in 2016. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $885,000, single-family home at 2247 Palmer Circle

The single-family house at 2247 Palmer Circle in Naperville has new owners. The price was $885,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 3,751 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $236. The deal was closed on Dec. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $875,000, single-family home at 2211 Skylane Drive

A 3,890-square-foot single-family home at 2211 Skylane Drive in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $875,000, $225 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The transaction was completed on Dec. 1.

7. $830,000, single-family home at 20042 Brendan Street

The sale of the single-family home at 20042 Brendan Street in Frankfort has been finalized. The price was $830,000. The home was built in 2015 and has a living area of 3,300 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $252. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $810,000, single-family home at 2255 Palmer Circle

A 3,745-square-foot single-family house at 2255 Palmer Circle in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $810,000, $216 per square foot. The home was built in 1992. The deal was closed on Dec. 1.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $775,000, single-family home at 2427 Haider Avenue

The single-family residence at 2427 Haider Avenue in Naperville has new owners. The price was $775,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 3,098 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $250. The deal was finalized on Dec. 5.

10. $760,000, four-bedroom home at 2633 Haddassah Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2633 Haddassah Drive in Naperville. The price was $760,000. The house was built in 1992 and the living area totals 3,002 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $253. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 3.