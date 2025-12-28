South Elgin: Single-family home goes for $450,000

A 1,954-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1995, has changed hands.

The home at 897 North Camden Lane in South Elgin was sold on Dec. 17 for $450,000, or $230 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,392 square feet.

Other homes in South Elgin have recently been purchased nearby:

· In July, a 2,274-square-foot single-family home at 7 North Ivy Court, sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $215. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 825 North Franklin Drive, in February, a 1,703-square-foot single-family house was sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 1,680-square-foot single-family home at 19 North Vernon Court, sold in August, for $383,000, a price per square foot of $228. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.