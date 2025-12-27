Single-family home in South Elgin sells for $615,000

The single-family house located at 598 Lake Ridge Drive in South Elgin was sold on Dec. 17, for $615,000, or $226 per square foot.

The home, built in 2001, has an interior space of 2,722 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,859 square feet.

These nearby homes in South Elgin have also recently changed hands:

· At 520 Carriage Way, in September, a 2,509-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,833-square-foot single-family home at 528 Terrace Lane, sold in August, for $630,000, a price per square foot of $222. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January, a 3,029-square-foot single-family house at 668 Waterside Drive, sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.