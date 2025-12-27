Four-bedroom home sells for $488,000 in Lockport

The single-family home located at 16335 West Cagwin Drive in Lockport was sold on Dec. 10, for $488,000, or $153 per square foot.

The home, built in 2003, has an interior space of 3,199 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Lockport have recently been sold nearby:

• A 2,809-square-foot single-family house at 17738 South Willard Lane, sold in July, for $480,000, a price per square foot of $171.

• In November, a 3,089-square-foot single-family residence at 17825 South Alta Drive, sold for $479,900, a price per square foot of $155. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

• At 16518 West Watters Drive, in May, a 2,573-square-foot single-family home was sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $183.