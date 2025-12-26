Bolingbrook: Single-family home sells for $425,000

A 1,220-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1978, has changed hands.

The home at 550 Piccadilly Lane in Bolingbrook was sold on Dec. 5 for $425,000, or $348 per square foot. The property is equipped with steam heating. Additionally, the home features a parking space for two cars. The property sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· In June, a 1,220-square-foot single-family residence at 580 Whitehall Way in Bolingbrook, sold for $401,000, a price per square foot of $329.

· At 593 Piccadilly Lane in Bolingbrook, in October, a 1,220-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $213.

· A 1,943-square-foot single-family residence at 8401 Adbeth Avenue in Bolingbrook, sold in July, for $391,500, a price per square foot of $201.