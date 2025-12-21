Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Kane County, Dec. 8-14

A single-family home in Batavia that sold for $1.88 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 123 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $417,980. The average price per square foot was $213.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 8, even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.88 million, single-family home at 931 Lusted Lane

A 7,686-square-foot single-family home at 931 Lusted Lane in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,875,000, $244 per square foot. The home was built in 2008. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on Nov. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $1.45 million, four-bedroom home at 1417 Sherwood Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 1417 Sherwood Lane in Geneva has been finalized. The price was $1,450,000. The home was built in 1990 and has a living area of 5,780 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $251. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $1.15 million, single-family home at 315 South 5th Street

The single-family residence at 315 South 5th Street in Geneva has new owners. The price was $1,150,000. The home was built in 1859 and has a living area of 5,346 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $215. The home features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 26.

4. $1.08 million, three-bedroom home at 1530 Kaneville Road

A 2,558-square-foot single-family house at 1530 Kaneville Road in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,082,000, $423 per square foot. The home was built in 1878. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 2.

5. $965,000, rural residence at 44W669 Ramm Road

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 44W669 Ramm Road in Maple Park. The price was $965,000. The house was built in 1993 and the living area totals 2,520 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $383. The deal was closed on Dec. 1.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $875,000, single-family home at 39W796 North Hathaway Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 39W796 North Hathaway Lane in Geneva has been finalized. The price was $875,000. The home living area totals 3,858 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $227. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $856,000, single-family home at 4545 Foxgrove Drive

The single-family residence at 4545 Foxgrove Drive in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $856,000. The home was built in 2013 and has a living area of 3,721 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $230. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 2.

8. $783,000, four-bedroom home at 668 Branson Drive

A 3,278-square-foot single-family residence at 668 Branson Drive in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $783,000, $239 per square foot. The home was built in 2025. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 2.

9. $720,000, four-bedroom home at 40W709 Grand Monde Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 40W709 Grand Monde Drive in Elburn. The price was $720,000. The house was built in 1972 and the living area totals 3,738 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $700,000, single-family home at 11N212 Williamsburg Drive

A 3,679-square-foot single-family house at 11N212 Williamsburg Drive in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $700,000, $190 per square foot. The home was built in 1987. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 4.