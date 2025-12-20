Four-bedroom home sells for $487,000 in Bolingbrook

A single-family home located at 8 Honeysuckle Court in Bolingbrook changed owner on Dec. 4.

The 2,267-square-foot home, built in 2004, was sold for $487,000, or $215 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,890 square feet.

Other homes in Bolingbrook have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 166 Holly Street, in October, a 2,500-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $605,000, a price per square foot of $242. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October, a 2,176-square-foot single-family house at 156 Sycamore Drive, sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $184.

· A 2,470-square-foot single-family residence at 171 Holly Street, sold in September, for $491,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.