How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Will County, reported Dec. 1-7?

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $1.14 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 117 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $367,399, or $193 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 1 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.14 million, single-family home at 539 Eagle Brook Lane

The single-family house at 539 Eagle Brook Lane in Naperville has new owners. The price was $1,135,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 3,733 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $304. The deal was finalized on Nov. 17.

2. $1.08 million, single-family home at 10603 Royal Porthcawl Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 10603 Royal Porthcawl Drive in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $1,080,000. The home was built in 1989 and has a living area of 4,685 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $231. The deal was closed on Nov. 18.

3. $840,000, four-bedroom home at 8421 Blackthorne Way

A 6,000-square-foot single-family residence at 8421 Blackthorne Way in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $840,000, $140 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 18.

4. $765,000, single-family home at 935 Butternut Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 935 Butternut Circle in Frankfort. The price was $765,000. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 4,336 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $176. The home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 19.

5. $750,000, single-family home at 26307 Whispering Woods Court

A 4,558-square-foot single-family residence at 26307 Whispering Woods Court in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $750,000, $165 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The deal was finalized on Nov. 17.

6. $725,000, single-family home at 11766 London Bridge Drive

The single-family house at 11766 London Bridge Drive in Mokena has new owners. The price was $725,000. The home was built in 2008 and has a living area of 2,796 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $259. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Nov. 20.

7. $725,000, single-family home at 7534 Pennington Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 7534 Pennington Lane in Monee. The price was $725,000. The house living area totals 3,900 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $186. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 18.

8. $715,000, four-bedroom home at 717 Alexandria Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 717 Alexandria Drive in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $715,000. The home was built in 1985 and has a living area of 2,894 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $247. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 19.

9. $700,000, four-bedroom home at 16256 High Meadow Drive

The single-family house at 16256 High Meadow Drive in Lockport has been sold. The total purchase price was $700,000. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Nov. 17.

10. $690,000, single-family home at 12206 Red Clover Lane

A 2,716-square-foot single-family home at 12206 Red Clover Lane in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $690,000, $254 per square foot. The home was built in 2007. The deal was finalized on Nov. 19.