Single-family home in South Elgin sells for $765,000

A single-family house located at 335 Forest Trail in South Elgin has a new owner.

The 4,428-square-foot property, built in 2003, was sold on Nov. 24, for $765,000, or $173 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home has access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on an 11,326-square-foot lot.

Other homes in South Elgin have recently been sold nearby:

· At 335 Denton Lane, in December 2024, a 3,629-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $589,000, a price per square foot of $162. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August, a 2,833-square-foot single-family home at 528 Terrace Lane, sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $222. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 4,098-square-foot single-family residence at 643 Oak Lane, sold in October, for $815,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.