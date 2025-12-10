Sale closed in West Chicago: $690,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 360 Long Oak Drive in West Chicago was sold on Nov. 18, for $690,000, or $241 per square foot.

The home, built in 1996, has an interior space of 2,860 square feet. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in West Chicago have also recently been purchased:

· At 1027 Acorn Hill Lane, in November, a 2,450-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $261. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,210-square-foot single-family residence at 1110 Natalie Drive, sold in November, for $440,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a 2,490-square-foot single-family residence at 298 Woodside Drive, sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.