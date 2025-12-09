Single-family home sells for $763,000 in Mokena

The single-family residence located at 21716 Tatara Bridge Court in Mokena was sold on Nov. 24, for $763,000, or $223 per square foot.

The property, built in 2011, has an interior space of 3,428 square feet. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Mokena that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 2,776-square-foot single-family house at 21606 Skyway Drive, sold in November, for $800,000, a price per square foot of $288. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 11747 London Bridge Drive, in September, a single-family home was sold for $849,000.

· In November, a 2,796-square-foot single-family house at 11766 London Bridge Drive, sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $259. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.