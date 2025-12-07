What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Will County in the week of Nov. 24?

A single-family home in Plainfield that sold for $1.26 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County in the past week.

The county saw a total of 337 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $364,418. The average price per square foot was $197.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Nov. 24 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.26 million, five-bedroom home at 13121 Wood Duck Drive

A 5,928-square-foot single-family house at 13121 Wood Duck Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,260,000, $213 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 7.

2. $1.08 million, single-family home at 21246 Woodland Way

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 21246 Woodland Way in Shorewood. The price was $1.08 million. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 4,865 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $222. The deal was closed on Nov. 7.

3. $1.06 million, five-bedroom home at 11527 Bryn Mawr Way

A 9,218-square-foot single-family residence at 11527 Bryn Mawr Way in Mokena has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,059,000, $115 per square foot. The home was built in 1987. The home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 22.

4. $955,000, single-family home at 22514 Lake Mary Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 22514 Lake Mary Drive in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $955,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 5,316 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $180. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 22.

5. $950,000, single-family home at 22664 Oakfield Drive

The single-family home at 22664 Oakfield Drive in Frankfort has new owners. The price was $950,000. The deal was closed on Nov. 5.

6. $925,000, single-family home at 2228 Foxboro Lane

The single-family house at 2228 Foxboro Lane in Naperville has new owners. The price was $925,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 3,312 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $279. The deal was finalized on Nov. 10.

7. $920,500, single-family home at 21547 Owens Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 21547 Owens Road in Mokena. The price was $920,500. The deal was closed on Aug. 25.

8. $900,000, single-family home at 821 Chatfield Road

The single-family home at 821 Chatfield Road in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $900,000. The deal was finalized on Oct. 31.

9. $849,000, single-family home at 11747 London Bridge Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 11747 London Bridge Drive in Mokena has been finalized. The price was $849,000. The transaction was completed on Sept. 29.

10. $800,000, three-bedroom home at 21606 Skyway Drive

A 2,776-square-foot single-family house at 21606 Skyway Drive in Mokena has been sold. The total purchase price was $800,000, $288 per square foot. The home was built in 2008. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 3.