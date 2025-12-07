How much were the most expensive home sales in Kane County, reported in the week of Nov. 24?

A residence in St. Charles that sold for $1.41 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County over the past week.
The county saw a total of 161 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $406,627. The average price per square foot was $229.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Nov. 24 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $1.41 million, six-bedroom home at 5N259 Wilton Croft Road
A 6,535-square-foot single-family home at 5N259 Wilton Croft Road in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,405,000, $215 per square foot. The home was built in 1994. The home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 14.
2. $1.05 million, single-family home at 4720 Foley Lane
The single-family house at 4720 Foley Lane in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $1,050,000. The deal was closed on Nov. 12.
3. $995,000, rural residence at 10N862 Muirhead Road
A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 10N862 Muirhead Road in Elgin. The price was $995,000. The house was built in 1966 and the living area totals 1,428 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $697. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Nov. 12.
4. $925,000, four-bedroom home at 3004 Wayland Avenue
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 3004 Wayland Avenue in Elgin. The price was $925,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 3,969 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $233. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 14.
5. $900,000, rural residence at 8N005 Il Route 47
The sale of the rural residence at 8N005 Il Route 47 in Maple Park has been finalized. The price was $900,000. The home was built in 1959 and has a living area of 600 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,500. The home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on Nov. 13.
6. $835,000, single-family home at 10N916 Highland Trail
A 4,172-square-foot single-family home at 10N916 Highland Trail in Hampshire has been sold. The total purchase price was $835,000, $200 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 17.
7. $810,000, single-family home at 851 Wheatfield Avenue
The single-family residence at 851 Wheatfield Avenue in Sugar Grove has new owners. The price was $810,000. The home was built in 2010 and has a living area of 3,759 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $215. The deal was finalized on Nov. 10.
8. $800,000, single-family home at 7N625 East Drive
A 2,684-square-foot single-family residence at 7N625 East Drive in South Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $800,000, $298 per square foot. The home was built in 1988. The transaction was completed on Nov. 17.