How much were the most expensive home sales in Kane County, reported in the week of Nov. 24?

A residence in St. Charles that sold for $1.41 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 161 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $406,627. The average price per square foot was $229.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Nov. 24 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.41 million, six-bedroom home at 5N259 Wilton Croft Road

A 6,535-square-foot single-family home at 5N259 Wilton Croft Road in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,405,000, $215 per square foot. The home was built in 1994. The home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 14.

2. $1.05 million, single-family home at 4720 Foley Lane

The single-family house at 4720 Foley Lane in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $1,050,000. The deal was closed on Nov. 12.

3. $995,000, rural residence at 10N862 Muirhead Road

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 10N862 Muirhead Road in Elgin. The price was $995,000. The house was built in 1966 and the living area totals 1,428 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $697. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Nov. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $925,000, four-bedroom home at 3004 Wayland Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 3004 Wayland Avenue in Elgin. The price was $925,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 3,969 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $233. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 14.

5. $900,000, rural residence at 8N005 Il Route 47

The sale of the rural residence at 8N005 Il Route 47 in Maple Park has been finalized. The price was $900,000. The home was built in 1959 and has a living area of 600 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,500. The home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on Nov. 13.

6. $835,000, single-family home at 10N916 Highland Trail

A 4,172-square-foot single-family home at 10N916 Highland Trail in Hampshire has been sold. The total purchase price was $835,000, $200 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $810,000, single-family home at 851 Wheatfield Avenue

The single-family residence at 851 Wheatfield Avenue in Sugar Grove has new owners. The price was $810,000. The home was built in 2010 and has a living area of 3,759 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $215. The deal was finalized on Nov. 10.

8. $800,000, single-family home at 7N625 East Drive

A 2,684-square-foot single-family residence at 7N625 East Drive in South Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $800,000, $298 per square foot. The home was built in 1988. The transaction was completed on Nov. 17.