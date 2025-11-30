Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Will County in the week of Nov. 17

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $957,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County in the past week.

The county saw a total of 102 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $354,515, or $205 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Nov. 17 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $957,000, single-family home at 10533 Royal Porthcawl Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 10533 Royal Porthcawl Drive in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $957,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 3,274 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $292. The deal was closed on Nov. 6, 2025.

2. $820,000, single-family home at 11392 McKenna Drive

A 4,013-square-foot single-family house at 11392 McKenna Drive in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $820,000, $204 per square foot. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Oct. 31, 2025.

3. $765,000, single-family home at 6531 Cedar Court

The single-family home at 6531 Cedar Court in Monee has new owners. The price was $765,000. The home living area totals 6,814 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $112. The transaction was completed on Oct. 31, 2025.

4. $670,000, single-family home at 3203 Barnes Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 3203 Barnes Lane in Naperville. The price was $670,000. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 2,491 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $269. The deal was finalized on Oct. 31, 2025.

5. $665,000, single-family home at 24665 Apollo Drive

A 2,608-square-foot single-family residence at 24665 Apollo Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $665,000, $255 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The deal was closed on Nov. 5, 2025.

6. $650,000, single-family home at 1424 Sage Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 1424 Sage Drive in Bolingbrook has been finalized. The price was $650,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,818 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $231. The transaction was completed on Nov. 6, 2025.

7. $642,000, single-family home at 2319 Indian Grass Road

A 2,779-square-foot single-family house at 2319 Indian Grass Road in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $642,000, $231 per square foot. The home was built in 1995. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 5, 2025.

8. $622,000, four-bedroom home at 13754 Memorial Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 13754 Memorial Drive in Manhattan. The price was $622,000. The house living area totals 2,900 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Nov. 5, 2025.

9. $608,000, four-bedroom home at 11516 Plattner Drive

The single-family home at 11516 Plattner Drive in Mokena has new owners. The price was $608,000. The home was built in 1991 and has a living area of 2,602 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $234. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Oct. 31, 2025.

10. $590,444, single-family home at 15711 Mueller Way

A 2,700-square-foot single-family residence at 15711 Mueller Way in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $590,444, $219 per square foot. The home was built in 2016. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Nov. 6, 2025.