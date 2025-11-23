What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Kane County, Nov. 10 to 16?

A single-family home in Elgin that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 136 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $409,235, or $222 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Nov. 10 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.2 million, four-bedroom home at 203 Wrenwood Circle

The single-family residence at 203 Wrenwood Circle in Elgin has new owners. The price was $1,200,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 4,519 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $266. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Oct. 29, 2025.

2. $960,000, single-family home at 1044 Redbud Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1044 Redbud Lane in Sugar Grove. The price was $960,000. The deal was closed on Nov. 3, 2025.

3. $875,000, single-family home at 108 River Lane

A 2,400-square-foot single-family home at 108 River Lane in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $875,000, $365 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Oct. 30, 2025.

4. $825,000, four-bedroom home at 3468 Winding Meadow Lane

A 3,208-square-foot single-family residence at 3468 Winding Meadow Lane in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $825,000, $257 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 3, 2025.

5. $772,000, single-family home at 648 Branson Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 648 Branson Drive in Batavia has been finalized. The price was $772,000. The deal was closed on Nov. 3, 2025.

6. $750,000, three-bedroom home at 221 Campbell Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 221 Campbell Court in Geneva. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 1996 and the living area totals 2,801 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $268. The home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 3, 2025.

7. $725,000, single-family home at 2671 Camden Street

The single-family home at 2671 Camden Street in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $725,000. The transaction was completed on Oct. 29, 2025.

8. $717,000, seven-bedroom home at 10N836 Lakeside Court

A 3,300-square-foot single-family residence at 10N836 Lakeside Court in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $717,000, $217 per square foot. The home was built in 1996. The home features seven bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Oct. 31, 2025.

9. $710,000, single-family home at 1666 Eagle Brook Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 1666 Eagle Brook Drive in Geneva has been finalized. The price was $710,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 3,317 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 3, 2025.

10. $710,000, single-family home at 4N427 Robert Penn Warren Cove

The single-family residence at 4N427 Robert Penn Warren Cove in St Charles has new owners. The price was $710,000. The home was built in 1996 and has a living area of 3,574 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The transaction was completed on Oct. 31, 2025.