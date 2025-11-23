Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Will County, reported Nov. 10-16

A single-family home in Wheatland that sold for $1.15 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County in the past week.

In total, 171 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $370,034. The average price per square foot was $200.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Nov. 10 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.15 million, four-bedroom home at 4544 Corktree Road

A 4,026-square-foot single-family home at 4544 Corktree Road in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,150,000, $286 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Oct. 30, 2025.

2. $965,000, single-family home at 1825 Pampas Circle

A 3,678-square-foot single-family residence at 1825 Pampas Circle in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $965,000, $262 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The transaction was completed on Oct. 29, 2025.

3. $905,000, single-family home at 22454 Hinspeter Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 22454 Hinspeter Drive in Frankfort has been finalized. The price was $905,000. The home was built in 1999 and has a living area of 3,636 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $249. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Oct. 27, 2025.

4. $825,000, single-family home at 22140 Frontage Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 22140 Frontage Road in Joliet. The price was $825,000. The house was built in 1982 and the living area totals 3,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $217. The deal was finalized on Oct. 27, 2025.

5. $800,000, single-family home at 3120 Austin Street

The single-family home at 3120 Austin Street in Naperville has new owners. The price was $800,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,996 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $267. The deal was closed on Oct. 27, 2025.

6. $780,000, four-bedroom home at 3592 Scottsdale Circle

The sale of the single-family house at 3592 Scottsdale Circle in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $780,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 3,584 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $218. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Oct. 27, 2025.

7. $750,000, single-family home at 12451 Anand Brook Drive

The single-family residence at 12451 Anand Brook Drive in Orland Park has new owners. The price was $750,000. The home was built in 1989 and has a living area of 3,811 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $197. The deal was finalized on Oct. 24, 2025.

8. $745,000, five-bedroom home at 20350 Port Washington Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 20350 Port Washington Court in Frankfort. The price was $745,000. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 4,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $186. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Oct. 27, 2025.

9. $680,000, single-family home at 18801 Ruth Drive

The single-family house at 18801 Ruth Drive in Mokena has been sold. The total purchase price was $680,000. The deal was closed on Oct. 30, 2025.

10. $680,000, single-family home at 3739 Celeste Lane

A 2,748-square-foot single-family residence at 3739 Celeste Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $680,000, $247 per square foot. The home was built in 1994. The transaction was completed on Oct. 30, 2025.