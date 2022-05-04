Thank you, teachers. From the Putnam County Record

We all have a close friend or teacher in our family.

They are the ones who you just knew from a young age they would go into the field. They wanted to share their love for knowledge, reading, history, math or other subject close to their heart. They had an affinity for helping youngsters, or maybe those who needed special attention or care. Today, we thank those teachers for the work they do to prepare the next generation for life. We thank them for their long hours of work after the school day ends, or for sometimes dipping into their own pocketbook to make sure a student has lunch money or a jacket on a cold day.

Thank You, Teachers is our way of recognizing the value of these educators in our lives.

Our stories:

Teaching is a blast for IVCC’s Wes Black

Act II: Teaching. Liebhart makes transition from business to education

She retired after 35 years, but this Dalzell teacher is still in the classroom twice a week

St. Bede’s Jim Eustice loves second career as teacher

Tom Miller, ‘the Music Man,’ led the cheers at DePue

Putnam County’s Amy Bell shares in her students’ growth: ‘It’s that light bulb moment’

Hall’s Joanna McConville takes inspiration from seeing her students succeed

Over six decades, Eleanor Walker has touched many children’s lives in Princeton school district

Thank You Teacher Letters for Bureau County