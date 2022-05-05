Thank You Teacher Letters for Bureau County

Teacher: Caselynn Johnson

Thank you for always being so kind and always making AG fun.

Katrina Wahl, Walnut

Teacher: Bruce Placek

Thank you Mr. Placek for giving me a great high school experience- I loved BioTech. I learned so much from you! Loved Science!

Ashley Oliver, Princeton

Teacher: Kim Youngren

Thank you to Mrs. Youngren for teaching me not only in 2011 when I was in 8th grade, but also in 2019 when I went through my student teaching experience. She helped me become the teacher I am today, and I know I couldn’t have done it without her! She is an incredible teacher, role model, and human. (plus her cheerio bars are the BEST. if you know, you know)

Brianna Barajas, Princeton

Teacher: Marty Kiser

“Thank you” is an overused phrase. We often say it to be polite and fail to consider what thankfulness entails. Thanksgiving and birthdays are the only occasions when we consider thankfulness. But when I think of genuine gratitude, I think of Mrs. Kiser. I never imagined liking literature or writing when I was younger. Mrs. Kiser has helped me discover my talent and love for writing and literature. Whether it’s Shakespeare’s ‘Hamelt’ or Sophocles’ ‘Antigone,’ I find joy in it. She is patient and kind, I can tell she genuinely cares about me and my classmates, which means the most.

Marilyn Clausen, Malden

Teacher: Holly rapp

She goes above and beyond for her students and makes each and every one of them feel special and ready to learn. She makes teaching fun and always laughing.

Alex Chirchirillo, Spring Valley

Teacher: Carie Jaeger

Thank you for always starting our day with a smile. Your classroom is always a warm and inviting place to put on our thinking caps and have the magic of learning happen. Thank you for going the extra mile to make sure your class will succeed and making learning fun. You’re the best Mrs. Jaeger!!

Chloe Kull, Princeton

Teacher: Kevin Glover

Thank you for being my teacher and a role model in my life. Thank you very much!

Nicole Walker, Princeton

Teacher: Lamoille/Van Orin teachers

Thank you!!

Mark Brambilla, LaMoille

Teacher: Zach Demay

Mister DeMay was my teacher during remote learning but always went above and beyond to make sure that I understood everything. Since then he has made sure that I feel safe In school and outside at recess when I feel overwhelmed or am being picked on. Mr. Demay is the best.

Kailee-Ann Walters, Walnut

Teacher: Randy Swinford

Thank you for all the life lessons you were able to pass along to myself and countless others. You are missed. RIP

Gregory Clodfelter, Princeton

Teacher: Michael Fredericks

Thank you for being the greatest teacher I have ever had. You’re never afraid to help someone when they need it. You make everyday a good funny day. :)

Morgan Wood, Princeton

Teacher: Mrs Ritchie

Thank you for being there for Rylee to talk to. You have really been so understanding for her and things that have come up during the school year.

Rylee Newton and Noni Hanson, Spring Valley

Teacher: Kristen Hall

Mrs. Hall is a great teacher. She always explains our work to us and she gives us time to take good notes. She is a very kind and fun teacher. She makes it fun to learn.

Liam Wildhart, Spring Valley

Teacher: Erica Lenihan

Mrs. Lenihan, we can never thank you enough for being such a wonderful pre-k teacher! Two of our kids have been very lucky to have you as one of their first teachers! It’s a big deal even at an early age for kids to want to go to school everyday and are thriving. Jenna comes home singing every day and showing us all the wonderful things she has learned. We truly appreciate everything you do. THANK YOU!

Jenna McNabb, Princeton