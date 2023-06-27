Hennepin man sentenced to 6 years for heroin, sex offender compliance charges

Justin J. Hash, 41, of Hennepin, was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a Class 1 felony of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver heroin and two years for the Class 3 felony of failing to report a change of address as a sex offender.
The two sentences will run consecutive to each other.
The Spring Valley Police Department received information Hash was no longer living at his listed address in Spring Valley.
An investigation was conducted and multiple witnesses confirmed Hash had moved out of the registered address on Dec. 3, 2021, and never reported his change with the SVPD after moving.
The Princeton Police Department also received information Hash had a warrant for his arrest and was at a business in Princeton.
Princeton police located Hash and as he was being placed under arrest, he pulled out a bag from his pocket and dropped it, the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
The substance was later determined to contain heroin, and based on the packaging and the weight, it was indicative of having the intent to deliver.
The case was heard by Bureau County Judge James Andreoni and presented by State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick.