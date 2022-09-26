Letter: Fair elections

We have Democrats saying Republicans are keeping people of color from voting and Republicans saying Democrats want to control elections taking away states rights. I have some ideas that I think will solve all election problems.

1) Have the election on a Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. That gives everyone 2 days and 24 hours to vote in person.

2) Eliminate all mail in ballots other than requested absentee ballots. Start this process about five weeks prior to the election and ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on the election Sunday. Any absentee ballot received after that will be rejected. Ballots to be counted by both a republican and democrat election official.

3) Make sure everyone is registered to vote. Many say this is a way to suppress voting. Hogwash. You need an ID to fly, to get a loan or mortgage, to drive, to get a credit card, to buy a car or house. 85% of the black community agrees with this. If not registered, you can register when voting by showing a valid form of I/D.

4) Eliminate all drop boxes. A voter can drop in numerous ballots and this has been documented by camera’s being aimed at these boxes.

5) Begin to announce preliminary results on Sunday evening with final results by Monday evening. This will give election officials time to make sure all votes were counted and properly administered.

Now everyone has plenty of time to vote, do not have to take time off from work and the results will be final in two days not two weeks. Think about it.

William Kozma - Hennepin, IL