Property Transfers: June 2022

June 2, 2022

Ronald and Deborah Galason to Elizabeth Rylee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L: 232, 231, $180,000.

Lonna Nauman (Life Estate) to Jesse and Joshua Nauman, deed, Q:SW S:25 T:31 R:1, Q:NE S:34 T:31 R:1, Q:SE S:34 T:31 R:1, $0.

Audra, Jeffrey Sr. and Jeffrey Jr. Baker to Karoline and Charles Burcheri, deed, Indian Hills L:52 and Indian Hills L:51, $10,000.

Cameron Family Living Trust to Martin and Janet-Morissette Swanson, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:579, $2,400.

Joseph Johns and Lisa Marie Trust to Ryan and Melissa Leyendecker, deed, Indian Hills L:200, $4,000.

Raymond and Susan Moriarty to Raejean Glynn, deed, 02-29-270-000 Q:SE S:32 T:33 R:1, $250,000.

Kathryn Moroney to John and Lucinda Dixon, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L: 469, $7,500.

June 6, 2022

Gloria D Grivetti (Life Estate) to Debra Buffington, deed, Village of Standard L:60, $0

John Pritchard to Susan and Michael Pritchard, deed, Clift’s William E Addition-Senachwine TWP, $0

Miguel and Donna Zuniga to Bella Da Nonna LLC, deed, Joel W Hopkins Village of Granville 02-00-051-050, $92,500.

Elizabeth Spence to Matthew Hostetter, deed, 02-00-080-270 Lincolnshire Addition - Village of Granville, $52,500.

Sebastian and Heather Brzek to Keith and Leslie Kennedy, deed, 03-00-043-320 Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #2 L:442, $475,000.

Karen Koupeny and John and Patricia Ploger to William and Susan Stoffels, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:439, $4,000.

Karen and Robert Koupeny to William and Susan Stoffels, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:438, $4,000.

Kari Brown to Thomas Brown, deed, 01-19-172-000 Q:NE S:24 T:32 R:2, $0

June 9, 2022

Keith and Denise Boggio to David and Jena Mennie, deed, 01-01-100-000 Q:SE S:18 T:32 R:1, $180,000.

Gerald and Barbara Allison to Gerald and Barbara Allison and Melissa Steward and Benjamin Allison, deed, Replat Lake Thunderbird Woods Lots 22-28, $0.

Marek Jandura to Zygmunt Staszel, deed, Indian Hills L:15, $0.

Leonard and Elizabeth Davis to Ray Medina, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:221 and 222, $9,000.

June 10, 2022

James, Peter and Charlene Fassino to Ronald and Suzanne Bruch, deed, 02-00-070-155 Archibald Hopkins W Addition- Village of Granville, $200,000.

June 13, 2022

James Reno to Cristal Correa, deed, Village of Granville L:3 B:11 and L:4 B:11, $11,000.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company to Theresa Jeffery, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:145, $160,000.

June 14, 2022

LLC Namella Enterprises to Kevin Malone, deed, 04-00-037-160 Patterson’s Addition- Village of Magnolia, $27,000.

June 15, 2022

Christian Carboni to Joseph and Bradley Berg, deed, 02-00-098-140 Village of Standard L:67, $75,000.

June 21, 2022

Michael and Susan Pritchard to Noah March, deed, 03-00-029-220 Clift’s William E Addition - Senachwine TWP, $224,900.

Roberta Messer to Francie Lesniewski to Leslie Robison, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:19, $0.

Constance Spanos to Anthony and Michelle Parlick, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #2 L:322, $5,000.

Albert Urnikis to Maleaha and Nicholas Novak, deed, 02-27-062-000 Q:NE S:30 T:33 R:1, $0.

June 22, 2022

Kathleen Hollonbeck to James and Jennifer Chase, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #4 L:613, $3,490.

Richard and Josephine Snyder to Jacob Bivins, deed, Indian Hills L: 157, $3,000.

Shawn Warfield, Autumn Meier and William Warfield to Shawn Warfield, deed, 04-25-032-000 Q:NE S:34 T:31 R:2 and Q:SW S:35 T:31 R:2, $0.

June 23, 2022

Christopher and Lisa Nave to Janet Marie Piccioli Trust, deed, Timberline Acres - Granville Twp L:20, $32,000.

June 24, 2022

Trey Schorn to Mckenzie Lechner and Tanner Kuhne, deed, 02-00-091-160 and 02-00-091-170 St. Paul’s Coal Company Second Addition, $105,000.

Irene Needham to Jennifer McClelland, Barbara Friend and Scott Whitlock, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #2 L: 354, $2,500.

June 27, 2022

Kelly Gates to Katherine Cieslak, Kerry Frantz and Gary Frantz (Life Estate), deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:460, $0.

Kelly Gates to James and Kelly Gates, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:460, $0.

Katherine Cieslak, Kerry Frantz, Kelly Gates and Gary Frantz to Katherine Cieslak, Kerry Frantz, Kelly Gates and Gary Frantz (Life Estate), deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:459, $0.

Kelly Ann Gates to Kelly Ann and James Gates, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L: 459, $0

James Gates and Gary Frantz to Katherine Cieslak, Kerry Frantz and Kelly Gates, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:347, $0.

Gary and Gerald Frantz to Gary Frantz and James Gates, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:347, $0.

Gary Frantz (Life Estate) to Gary Frantz, Katherine Cieslak, Kerry Frantz and Kelly Gates, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:347, $0.

Hopkins Farms Inc. to Joel Hopkins, deed, 02-01-163-000- Q:SW S:2 T:32 R:1, $0.

Renata Babiuch to Katarzyna Dizonno, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:252, $0.

Erica and Janelle Meyer to Kevin and Nadine McRaven, deed, 02-01-111-000 Q:NE S:2 T:32 R:1, $165,000.

June 28, 2022

Timothy and Jane Taylor to Jonathan and Samantha Hobaugh, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills PLat #3 L;685, $1,000.

June 29, 2022

Roy and Mary Fearman to Richard and McKenzie Kinczewski, deed, Hennepin Farms Section One L: 116 and 117, $0.

Jason Shofner to Robert Nimee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:216, $4,500.

Michael Villareal to Michael Villarreal Trust, deed, Indian Hills L:144, $0.

June 30, 2022

Michael and Kim Villarreal to Michael and Kim Villarreal Trust, deed, Village of Standard L:2 and L:1, $0

Mandy Thompson and Sarah Mecani Bogner and Corey Mecagni to Michael and Amber Mertens, deed, 02-00-054-145 Colby’s H Addition - Village of Granville, $180,000.

Eric Heagy and Steven Pytel Jr. to Jonas and Arunas Staskus, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #2 L:454, $358,000.