Aubrie Wall promoted to assistant vice president for North Central Bank

Aubrie Wall has been promoted to assistant vice president for North Central Bank. (Photo Contributed)

Aubrie Wall, teller supervisor for North Central Bank, has been promoted to assistant vice president.

Wall has provided outstanding customer service and demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout her more than 11 years of service with North Central Bank.

In addition to her new promotion, Wall will continue as the teller supervisor, assistant compliance officer and member to the NCB Management team.

She shared that the thing she loves most about her job is being able to create strong connections with fantastic coworkers and really great customers. When Wall is away from the office, she likes spending her spare time with family, woodcarving, photography, watching football, riding horses and taking long rides on her motorcycle.

In addition to her dedication to NCB, she is also involved in local community groups such as The Valley Carvers Association, Teens Encounter Christ program and is a longtime supporter and horse show superintendent at the Marshall-Putnam County Fair.

North Central Bank, with offices in Hennepin and Ladd, is a $130 million community bank started in 1946. The bank offers home, personal, agricultural, small business and commercial loans and a full complement of digital and deposit services, member FDIC.