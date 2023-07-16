Granville’s Erin Brooker receives 2023-2024 Ema A. Moews Scholarship

Granville National Bank, the trustee for the Ema A. Moews Educational Trust, announced Erin Brooker, daughter of Jim and Sue Brooker of Granville, is the recipient of the 2023-24 scholarship.

The recipient is chosen on the consideration of scholarship and community service activities. The recipient must be a resident of Granville Township and meet other criteria set up under the Erna Moews will.

Brooker will receive $1,000 for the 2023-2024 academic year. She was chosen by a committee that consisted of the local school district superintendent and one other school administrator.

The committee makes awards to those students who are enrolled in the college of architecture or the college of fine arts, or any college in which the applicant will be working towards a degree with a major in any science, mathematics or computer degree.