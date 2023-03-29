March 29, 2023
Putnam County School District announces April menus

Menus announced for breakfast and lunch

By Shaw Local News Network
The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for March (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for April.

Monday, April 3

Breakfast: Cereal bar or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, corn, mixed fruit, cookie and milk

Tuesday, April 4

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French toast with syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce and milk

Wednesday, April 5

Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream; orange, muffin and milk

Thursday, April 6

Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, green beans, fruit, Rice Krispies Treats and milk

April 7-16

Spring Break - No school

Monday April 17

Breakfast: Pop-Tarts or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Corn dog, green beans, corn ships, fruit and milk

Tuesday, April 18

Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, oven potatoes, pickles, pineapple, cookie and milk

Wednesday, April 19

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with toast or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken strips, corn, pears, brownie and milk

Thursday, April 20

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread sticks, peaches and milk

Friday, April 21

Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, mixed veggies, apple slices, ice cream cup

Monday, April 24

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Egg roll, rice pilaf, green beans, applesauce, fortune cookie and milk

Tuesday, April 25

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Barbecue on bun, pickles, chips, corn, peach crisp and milk

Wednesday, April 26

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream; mixed fruit, ice cream bar and milk

Thursday, April 27

Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

HS and JH Lunch: Hot dog on bun, macaroni and cheese, veggies and dip, apple slices, vanilla pudding and milk

Friday, April 28

Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or creal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, salad, orange, sherbet cup and milk

