Putnam County School District announces April menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for April.
Monday, April 3
Breakfast: Cereal bar or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, corn, mixed fruit, cookie and milk
Tuesday, April 4
Breakfast: Cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: French toast with syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce and milk
Wednesday, April 5
Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream; orange, muffin and milk
Thursday, April 6
Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, green beans, fruit, Rice Krispies Treats and milk
April 7-16
Spring Break - No school
Monday April 17
Breakfast: Pop-Tarts or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Corn dog, green beans, corn ships, fruit and milk
Tuesday, April 18
Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, oven potatoes, pickles, pineapple, cookie and milk
Wednesday, April 19
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with toast or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken strips, corn, pears, brownie and milk
Thursday, April 20
Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread sticks, peaches and milk
Friday, April 21
Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, mixed veggies, apple slices, ice cream cup
Monday, April 24
Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Egg roll, rice pilaf, green beans, applesauce, fortune cookie and milk
Tuesday, April 25
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Barbecue on bun, pickles, chips, corn, peach crisp and milk
Wednesday, April 26
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream; mixed fruit, ice cream bar and milk
Thursday, April 27
Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
HS and JH Lunch: Hot dog on bun, macaroni and cheese, veggies and dip, apple slices, vanilla pudding and milk
Friday, April 28
Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or creal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza, salad, orange, sherbet cup and milk