Putnam County School District announces April menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for April.

Monday, April 3

Breakfast: Cereal bar or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, corn, mixed fruit, cookie and milk

Tuesday, April 4

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French toast with syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce and milk

Wednesday, April 5

Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream; orange, muffin and milk

Thursday, April 6

Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, green beans, fruit, Rice Krispies Treats and milk

April 7-16

Spring Break - No school

Monday April 17

Breakfast: Pop-Tarts or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Corn dog, green beans, corn ships, fruit and milk

Tuesday, April 18

Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, oven potatoes, pickles, pineapple, cookie and milk

Wednesday, April 19

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with toast or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken strips, corn, pears, brownie and milk

Thursday, April 20

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread sticks, peaches and milk

Friday, April 21

Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, mixed veggies, apple slices, ice cream cup

Monday, April 24

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Egg roll, rice pilaf, green beans, applesauce, fortune cookie and milk

Tuesday, April 25

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Barbecue on bun, pickles, chips, corn, peach crisp and milk

Wednesday, April 26

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream; mixed fruit, ice cream bar and milk

Thursday, April 27

Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

HS and JH Lunch: Hot dog on bun, macaroni and cheese, veggies and dip, apple slices, vanilla pudding and milk

Friday, April 28

Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or creal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, salad, orange, sherbet cup and milk