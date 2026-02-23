Learn about literature March 5 at the McNabb library

The Putnam County Public Library District will screen “American Stories: A Reading Road Trip” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the McNabb branch.

American Stories: A Reading Road Trip begins in Rhode Island, a state with a long and varied literary tradition. This 35-minute documentary examines Rhode Island’s literary legacy, from the revolutionary writings of Roger Williams and the Gothic fiction of H. P. Lovecraft to Edgar Allan Poe’s time in Providence and the work of Pulitzer Prize–winning author Jhumpa Lahiri, including Interpreter of Maladies and The Namesake.

The program also includes interviews with writers and illustrators such as Anika Aldamuy Denise (Planting Stories), Christopher Denise (Knight Owl), Caldecott honoree Oge Mora (Thank You, Omu!), David Macaulay (The Way Things Work), and Elizabeth Rush (Rising).

The documentary is not rated and is made possible through PBS Books.

The program is free and open to the public. The McNabb branch is at 322 W. Main St. Call 815-339-2038 for more information.