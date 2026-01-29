Putnam library district to hold third annual tree giveaway

The Putnam County Public Library District will partner with Neighborhood Forest to hold its third annual tree giveaway as part of its “America250: Our Shared History” program.

The library district will offer local youth tree saplings. The saplings highlight present and future environmental stewardship and land care. Registration is required and due Sunday, March 15. To register, visit shorturl.at/lAgWs.

The tree saplings special will be announced in early April. The saplings pickup runs from Sunday, April 19, through Saturday, April 25.