Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Putnam County Record

Marshall–Putnam 4–H to offer holiday centerpiece workshop Dec. 20 in Henry

Youth ages 5-18 can create decorations at Henry extension office

4H logo

4H logo (Shaw Local File Photo)

By Kate Santillan

The University of Illinois Extension Marshall–Putnam Master Gardeners will partner with the Marshall–Putnam 4–H to offer a “Gathered Treasures” Holiday Centerpiece Workshop for youth ages 5 to 18 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, at the Marshall-Putnam Extension office, 509 Front St., Henry.

Participants will be able to create and take home a holiday centerpiece. Attendees can also build centerpieces to share with nursing home residents. Participants may be accompanied by parents and grandparents.

The workshop costs $5. Registration is required and due Monday, Dec. 15. 4–H members can register online at 4h.zsuite.org/event-registrations/43341. Non–members will be able to register online at 4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/43341.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email amscheel@illinois.edu or call 309-364-2356.

For more information, call 309-364-2356.

Putnam CountyHenryIllinois Valley Front Headlines