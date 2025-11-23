Marshall–Putnam 4–H to offer holiday centerpiece workshop Dec. 20 in Henry

The University of Illinois Extension Marshall–Putnam Master Gardeners will partner with the Marshall–Putnam 4–H to offer a “Gathered Treasures” Holiday Centerpiece Workshop for youth ages 5 to 18 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, at the Marshall-Putnam Extension office, 509 Front St., Henry.

Participants will be able to create and take home a holiday centerpiece. Attendees can also build centerpieces to share with nursing home residents. Participants may be accompanied by parents and grandparents.

The workshop costs $5. Registration is required and due Monday, Dec. 15. 4–H members can register online at 4h.zsuite.org/event-registrations/43341. Non–members will be able to register online at 4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/43341.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email amscheel@illinois.edu or call 309-364-2356.

For more information, call 309-364-2356.