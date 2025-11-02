PC libraries host Nov. 18 program on ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

The Putnam County Public Library District will virtually host film historian Brian Rose to discuss the beloved holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” became one of the most cherished Christmas films of all time; but when it premiered, it was surprisingly a box-office disappointment.
In this online program, Rose explores the fascinating history behind the film: how it was produced, why it initially faded into obscurity, the unexpected circumstances that led to its rediscovery, and how it ultimately became an enduring symbol of holiday spirit and goodwill.
This program is free and open to the public and will be presented via Zoom. Registration is required: https://shorturl.at/6AWUA.