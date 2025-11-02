PC libraries host Nov. 18 program on ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

The Granville Library Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 214 S. McCoy St. is one of the destinations for local residents in the village's business district. Drivers on McCoy Street are being reminded by the Granville Village Board that it is illegal to make a U-turn in the middle of the block in order to park in the diagonal spaces on the other side of the street. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County Public Library District will virtually host film historian Brian Rose to discuss the beloved holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” became one of the most cherished Christmas films of all time; but when it premiered, it was surprisingly a box-office disappointment.

In this online program, Rose explores the fascinating history behind the film: how it was produced, why it initially faded into obscurity, the unexpected circumstances that led to its rediscovery, and how it ultimately became an enduring symbol of holiday spirit and goodwill.