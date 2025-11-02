Learn about Native American soldiers Nov. 18 in Granville

The Granville Library Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 214 S. McCoy St. is one of the destinations for local residents in the village's business district. Drivers on McCoy Street are being reminded by the Granville Village Board that it is illegal to make a U-turn in the middle of the block in order to park in the diagonal spaces on the other side of the street. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville branch will screen “Warrior Tradition” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18.

“Warrior Tradition” tells the story of Native Americans in the U.S. military. Through firsthand accounts, Native American veterans share stories and offer an intimate look at history, duty, and the continuing fight for recognition and respect.

The film runs 55 minutes, is not rated, and is presented through public performance rights provided by Kanopy. The screening is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 815-339-2038. The library is at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.