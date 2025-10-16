Granville library to screen ‘A to Z: The First Alphabet and How Writing Changed the World’ Oct. 28

The Putnam County Public Library District will hold a free screening of the NOVA documentary “A to Z: The First Alphabet and How Writing Changed the World” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, at the library’s Granville branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

The 108 two-part documentary explores how writing and printing transformed the spread of information and shaped the modern world. The film will trace written communications, how writing became one of humanity’s most powerful inventions, and how the printing press’s invention revolutionized communication and accelerated global progress. Attendees can also learn how the Latin alphabet letters provided Europe a Renaissance advantage and the movable type scientific revolution foundation.

For more information, call 815-339-2038.