Al Cioni Ford collects 200 pounds of food for Putnam pantry

Al Cioni Ford in Granville accepting non-perishable food donations for the Putnam County Food Pantry (Photo provided by Al Cioni Ford )

Al Cioni Ford in Granville recently accepted non-perishable food donations from community members as part of its “The World’s Largest Dealer Food Drive” to support the Putnam County Food Pantry.

The donations were collected as part of Hunger Action Month.

The dealership collected 200 pounds of food in 10 days. Al Cioni Ford also would like to thank donors Doug and Elaine Ossola, Alex and Ashley Moutray, William and Ashley Stuepfert, and Laura and Jared Vaessen.

“It felt incredible to help make a difference not only in the world, but also bring it right back to our local community right here in Putnam County, and reach our goal!” Al Cioni Ford sales manager Laura Cioni Vaessen said in a news release.

The Ford Motor Company is committed to building stronger communities and addressing food insecurities through mobility solutions. The Ford Motor Company Fund invested $2.3 million to aid families through partnerships with local food banks, Feeding America, and DoorDash. The fund supports home meal delivery transportation to limited households and provides innovation grants to Ford community food banks.