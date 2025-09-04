Shaw Local

McNabb library to hold Sept. 10 children’s art workshop

The Putnam County Public Library District invites children and families to celebrate the season with a creative afternoon of art at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10, at the McNabb branch.

By Tom Collins

In this fun, hands-on workshop, participants will use their fingers to create a colorful fall tree, experimenting with color mixing and imagination to design a truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece to take home. All materials will be provided.

For more information, call 815-339-2038. The library is at 322 W. Main St., McNabb.

