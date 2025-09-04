Granville library to screen Sept. 9 film on service dogs

The Putnam County Public Library District invites the community to a screening of “The Greatest Bond” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, at the Granville branch.

This PG-rated documentary (54 minutes) offers an intimate look at the extraordinary bond between U.S. veterans and their service dogs. The film follows veterans on a journey of healing and hope as they are paired with dogs specially trained to assist with daily tasks, provide constant companionship, and ease the effects of PTSD. The documentary also shines a light on the remarkable process behind the training.

This screening is made possible through public performance rights provided by Kanopy. For more information, call 815-339-2038. The library is at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.